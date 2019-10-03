|
|
1938 - 2019 Vernon L White Jr passed away on September 21st, 2019 at his home in San Bernardino. Vern was born October 13, 1938 in Enid, Oklahoma. He graduated from Redlands High Scoll in 1957. Vern Completed an AA degree at San Bernardino Valley College in 1982 and began a career in alcohol and drug counseling with Hass and Associates in San Bernardino. He later worked for Riverside County and retired there in 2003. An active member in alcoholis anonymous he had 38 years of sobriety. Vern is preceeded in death by his wife Bonna White and is survived by step children Jerry Eugene Leech Jr., Zoe Lennette Marce, Royce Leech and Sandy Ann Ortiz, grand children and great grandchildren. Viewing and visitation at Mountain View Mortuary on October 7, 2019 from 9:00am to 12:00pm. Funeral service at 1:00pm committal to follow at Mountain View Cemetery. Mountain View Mortuary and Cemetery 570 East Highland Ave. San Bernardino, CA 92404 (909)882-2943
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on Oct. 3, 2019