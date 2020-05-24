Age 58, of Rosamond, CA, (formerly Highland & Running Springs, CA) lost her courageous 2 1/2 year battle with lung cancer Saturday May 2, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father: Richard McCracken. Survived by her loving children: Lauren Lund, Joshua Lund, Mother: Ann McCracken, sisters: Deborah McCracken (Zoel Kreiger), Kathy Kantos (Bill), brothers: Steven McCracken (Janet), Marke McCracken, a crew of nieces & nephews and her furry friends who will miss her kindness and love. The family would like to send special thanks to the following amazing people: * Dr. George Hajjar and City of Hope Cancer center for their remarkable work in the fight against this disease. Because of your dedication, Vicky was given precious time which she used to live life to the fullest making amazing memories with family and friends. * Antelope Valley Supportive Care for their guidance and support. Nurses, Ian, Kevin, Irma, Ana and a very special thank you to Julie Wotasik, you helped more than words can express. Thank you Vicky for the kindness, love and laughter you shared with the world, your warm spirit and happy soul will remain in our hearts forever. Family and friends will gather at a later date to celebrate Victoria's life.





