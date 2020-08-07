1/
Vincent D. Jimenez
March 24, 1971 - July 22, 2020 Vincent D. Jimenez, 49, of West Los Angeles, Ca., passed away July 22 , 2020. Vincent was born to Pascual R. Jimenez & Erlinda R. Jimenez on March 24 1971. Vincent worked for Beverly Wilshire as Chief Engineer for 14yrs. He leaves behind his sister Doreen & brother-in-law Jerry Schmidt, sister Gloria Garrett, brother Pascual Jimenez Jr.,& numerous nieces & nephew, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends who will love and miss him everyday. He was a Son, Brother, Uncle, Nephew, Cousin who we will cherish forever. Emmerson-Bartlett Memorial Chapel


Published in Redlands Daily Facts on Aug. 7, 2020.
