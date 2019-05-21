Home

Vincent isaac Cleotis Landeros Obituary
04-28-1975 - 04-25-2019 Vincent Isaac Cleotis Landeros passed away suddenly three days before his 44th birthday. He is survived by his two daughters, Freya and Inara Landeros, whom he loved without measure. He is also survived by his devoted mother, Persis Newland, his step-father, Chuck Newland, his paternal Grandmother, Victoria Landeros, his two paternal Aunt's, Ruth Buffa and Rosalind Landeros and his three brothers, Patrick, Joseph and Andrew Landeros. Vincent's keen wit and ability to argue all sides of the same story will be greatly missed. His warm smile and loving nature was a gift to us all and will live on through his beautiful daughters. Services will be held at Todd Memorial Chapel in Pomona, Ca on May 25th at 11:00am. The family welcomes you all to share your memories of this wonderful man.
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on May 21, 2019
