Virginia "Sunshine" Ann Scherneck Virginia "Sunshine" was born August 3, 1937 in Santa Rosa, CA and passed away on a beautiful sunny day, Decem- ber 11, 2019, in Yucaipa, CA. Virginia was married to Donald Paul Scherneck (deceased 2018) and is survived by two amazing daughters, Arlene (Jess) Peralta and Paula (Frank) Wilkens and 5 sons, Don, Dave, Dan, Frank and Will (Patrick) as well as 12 grandchildren and 8 great- grandchildren. Two day services begin on Thursday evening, December 19th with a Loving Memorial of sharing and song with rosary/viewingfrom 6pm to 9pmat Emmerson-Bartlett Memorial Chapel 703 Brookside Ave., Redlands, Ca. On Friday, December 20th there will be a Mass at 11am at "The Holy Name of Jesus" Catholic Church (Formerly Sacred Heart Catholic Church) 115 W Olive Ave., Redlands, CA. and ending with Interment at Hillside Memorial Park 1540 Alessandro Road in Redlands, Ca
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on Dec. 17, 2019