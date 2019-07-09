Home

1923 - 2019 Virginia C. Robbins, 96, passed away June 29, 2019, in Bloomington, CA, preceded in death by her husband Robert Robbins. She is survived by daughter Patricia Guerra, son Mark Robbins, five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She was a 70-year resident of Bloomington, a member of the Bloomington Library Book Club, Rialto Woman's Club, and a 60-year member at Grace Lutheran Church, Rialto. Viewing, July 8 from 5-7pm and graveside service, July 9 at 10am are at Green Acres Memorial Park, Bloomington. Life Celebration service is July 9 at 11:30am at Grace Lutheran Church, 539 N. Acacia, Rialto, CA 92376, where donations in her name may be made in lieu of flowers.
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on July 9, 2019
