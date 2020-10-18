1/1
Virginia Sue Bruns
Virginia Sue Bruns, aged 84, passed away peacefully on Monday October 5, 2020. She was born on August 4, 1936 in Oakdale, Louisiana to Mr. and Mrs. Ernest Lee Clark and was raised in Lake Charles, Louisiana. Virginia "Sue" lived a fulfilling life as a wife, mother, sister and friend to many. She was also known for her Southern hospitality and culinary skills. She was the wife of the late Willis J. Bruns (2008) and is survived by Mary Creighton (David) of Montreal, Quebec; Robert Bruns (Shirley) and grandson, Andrew Bruns of Huntington Beach and Kathleen (Hugh) McBride of Rancho Cucamonga. A devoted gardener, Sue loved her roses, antiques and Kimberly Juniors of the Contemporary Club where she was an advisor from 1984-1993. A small family service will be held on October 26, 2020 at Cortner Chapel in Redlands, California at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: https://shop.alivingtribute.org/products/plant-a-tree-california


Published in Redlands Daily Facts on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cortner Chapel - Redlands
221 Brookside Avenue
Redlands, CA 92373
(909) 793-2353
