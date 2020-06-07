March 2, 1927 - May 4, 2020 Wallace E. Fagerstedt, passed away in his sleep on May 4, 2020, at his residence. Wallace, who was 93 at the time of his death, was born in Riverside, California. At the age of 17, he enlisted in the United States Navy in 1945 and served in the Construction Battalion where he was sent to the Asiatic-Pacific Area during World War II. During the 1950's, Wallace reenlisted in the Navy and served aboard the U.S.S. Princeton during the Korean War. Following his Navy service, Wallace returned to the United States working as a professional stone mason. Subsequently, he operated a successful construction company for over 50 years. Wallace was a part of the United Church of God and served an elder for many years. Wallace is survived by his wife of 67 years, Janice Fagerstedt, his two daughters, Joan Tuck of Maricopa, AZ, and Brenda Knight of Beaumont, CA, five grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren. Due to Covid-19 virus concerns, a private remembrance service was held on May 19, 2020, at Montecito Memorial Park in Loma Linda, California





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store