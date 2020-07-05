BRENT WERNER HILDEBRAND Dr. Brent Werner Hildebrand, was born October 14, 1955, in Madison, Wisconsin. He passed away June 3, 2020, at his home in Loma Linda, California after a brave two-year battle with cancer. He was the son of Dorothy (Burlingame) Hildebrand and Werner LeRoy Hildebrand (deceased). He married Jeanne Louise Bullock on August 19, 1984 in Loma Linda, California. Brent attended Andrews University in Berrien Springs, Michigan, for two years before transferring to Walla Walla College, Walla Walla, Washington. He was named outstanding engineering student of the year at his graduation in 1977. Brent then enrolled in Loma Linda University Medical School in California and received his doctor of medicine degree in 1980. He continued his education and became a board certified anesthesiologist. He was actively working with the Beaver Medical Group in Redlands, California, until his illness forced him to retire in 2019. Brent showed marked interest in electronics and science at an early age. He was fascinated by the space program and faithfully followed every exploration. When introduced to Ham Radio, he enthusiastically became licensed as an amateur extra class (WB8JYZ/KH2Z). He traveled the world through radio waves, and merged that with his interest in computers and the Internet. After learning the APL programing language, it became a hobby that was a lifetime joy for him. For recreation he hiked mountain and valley trails including multiple Rim-to-Rim hikes of the Grand Canyon. When hiking alone, he would listen to educational or spiritual talks, eager to learn and grow. Hikes would be interrupted to take photos of scenic views and wildlife. Brent is survived by his wife, Jeanne, and two sons, Kurt and Mark. He will also be missed by his mother Dorothy Hildebrand, his sister Kathy (Randy) Borchardt, and his brother Brad (Rhonda) Hildebrand all of Berrien Springs; brothers-in-law Joe (Tambra) Bullock of Lincoln City, OR, and Dan (Pam) Bullock of Mt. Shasta, CA; sister-in-law Marge (Randy) James of San Antonio, TX; nephews Chris (Tammy) Borchardt of Yellow Springs, OH, Brad Hildebrand, Jr. of Austin, TX, and Josh (Amanda) Bullock of Chico, CA; nieces Maggie Hildebrand of Rochester, MN, Greta (Kipp) Wesslen of Milwaukie, OR, and Kate (Martin) Bingisser of Zurich, Switzerland; his aunt Jean Hildebrand, cousins Sue (Tom) Knutson, Steve (Merle) Hildebrand, and Bruce Hildebrand all of California, and Brent (Carol) Hildebrand of Munising, MI. A "celebration of life" service will be streamed August 8 at 4p.m. at https://livestream.com/calimesasda
. Brent deeply loved God, and in lieu of flowers, he would want family and friends to take notice of those around them and to help those in need in any way they can.