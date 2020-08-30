1/2
William K. (Bill) Fawcett
William K. (Bill) Fawcett William K. (Bill) Fawcett of Redlands passed away August 20, 2020. Born in 1923, in New Albany, IN, he attended Purdue University, where he was affiliated with Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity and the Glee Club. After serving in WWII, he returned to Purdue to complete a degree in chemical engineering, followed by an MBA from Indiana University, and a recall to the army during the Korean War. While at Purdue, he met Martha Snyder and they married in 1949. They lived in Wisconsin, Virginia and Illinois before moving to Redlands in 1962 when he joined the Lockheed Corporation at their Mentone facility. After moves with Lockheed to the Bay area and Burbank, they retired in Redlands. Bill played the piano and organ, and was an avid gardener and weaver. He was active in the community, serving as president of the Redlands Symphony and belonging to Rotary, Fortnightly, Spinet, the Weavers Guild and several other local organizations. Bill is survived by his brother James R. Fawcett of Redlands, and his daughters and their families: Peggy and Barry Edwards of Santa Clarita, CA; Ann and John Murphy of Vallejo, CA; and Sue Fawcett of Redlands; and his grandchildren Brian, Naomi and Connor Murphy, and Lauren and Tyler Hannis as well as several nieces and a nephew. Services will be private and memorial gifts may be made in Bill's name to the Plymouth Village Foundation.


Published in Redlands Daily Facts on Aug. 30, 2020.
