William Robert Sturlaugson William of Redlands, died March 24, 2019 at the age of 80 years. William was born May 7,1938 in Langdon, North Dakota. He was a member of the First Lutheran Church of Redlands and active in the choir. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He is survived by his son Mark (Karen) of Calimesa, Ca., Jeff (Judy) of Bellingham, Wa., his daughter Sandra Johnson of Yucaipa, Ca. and Dean (deceased). He is survived by 7 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Services are Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 10:00am at First Lutheran Church 1207 W. Cypress, Redlands, Ca. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to First Lutheran Church or preferred charity.
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on Mar. 27, 2019
