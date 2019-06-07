|
July 9, 1940 - May 20, 2019 Rev. William (Bill) Slone passed away on May 20, 2019. He was born to Rev. James and Helen Slone in Covina, CA. He is survived by his wife, Katie, their daughter, Kimberly and son, Michael and their families. Also by sisters Rev. Carolyn Nichols and Ruth Parks. He received his Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of La Verne and post graduate work at 7 different colleges. He was employed by the Rialto Unified School District as a Teacher and Administrator for 39 years. Along with his wife Katie, they were in the ministry for 50 years. He is dearly loved by all who knew him and will be greatly missed. A Memorial Service is being held to celebrate his life, on Saturday, June 8th at 10:00 a.m., at Church on the Hill, which is located at 1445 Ford St., Redlands, CA, with a private family interment following in Rialto, CA.
Published in Redlands Daily Facts on June 7, 2019