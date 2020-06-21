Charles "Chuck" Williams Charles "Chuck" Williams passed away on June 15th 2020 at the age of 80. Charles was born in Upland, CA and attended schools in Southern CA and Sparta NC. Charles worked as a carpenter and served in the Army National Guard from 1960-1966 receiving an Honorable Discharge. Charles became a licensed general contractor and built numerous custom homes in Redlands, Lake Havasu City AZ and Prescott AZ. Charles is predeceased by his loving wife of 54 years, Mary Lou Williams. Charles and Mary Lou were avid boaters and enjoyed traveling across the county by motor home. Charles is survived by his daughter Kristen Williams of Prescott AZ; son Robert (Jennifer) Williams of Redlands; sister Bonnie (Ron) Dvorak of Huntington Beach; 3 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.





