Agnete Lind, 92, passed away May 30, 2019.
Agnete C. (Nita) Lind was born Dec. 14, 1926, in Exeter, Neb., to Ole and Nellie Nelson.
Nita was preceded in death by her husband, John; daughters, Sara Jo and Annie; and one grandson.
She is survived by her children, Mary, Carl, Mark, Stephen, and Erik; 11 grandchildren; two step grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Services were June 3, 2019, at Bethesda Lutheran Church in Bethesda.
Memorials can be sent to Mary Lind, 2910 16th Ave., Moline, IL 61265, with designation to the following: Audubon Society, The Arbor Day Foundation or Iowa Public Television.
Services were provided by Walker-Merrick-Eickemeyer Funeral Chapel in Clarinda.
Published in The Red Oak Express on June 11, 2019