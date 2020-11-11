Alan R. Johnson, 65, Red Oak, passed away at his home Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Red Oak.
Alan Reid Johnson, the son of Wesley and Wanda (VanGundy) Johnson, was born July 8, 1955, at Alameda, Calif.
Alan was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Donald Johnson.
Alan is survived by three children, Joshua Johnson of Manhattan, Kan.; Dustin Johnson of Papillion, Neb.; and Sarah Crossen of Omaha, Neb.; and six grandchildren.
May God bless his memory and give strength to those who mourn.
Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be directed to the family. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at sldfuneralhome.com.
Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.