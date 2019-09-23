Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice Fern (Rieken) Rolf. View Sign Service Information Nelson-Boylan-Lerette Funeral Chapel 410 N 6th St Red Oak , IA 51566 (712)-623-2525 Send Flowers Obituary

Alice Fern Rolf, 96, Red Oak, passed away Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital.

Alice was born April 22, 1923, in Cushing, Neb., the daughter of George Ekke and Carrie Eve (Michael) Rieken. The family moved to Belgrade, Neb., in 1933, where Alice attended country school. Alice was united in marriage to Harold Rolf on Jan. 29, 1940, in Albion, Neb. They lived on a farm in Nebraska until 1944, when they moved to Griswold. In 1953, they moved to the Wales community near Red Oak, where they farmed. Harold retired in 1986, and they moved 4 ½ miles north of Red Oak.

Alice worked at Eveready Battery plant in Red Oak for three years, cooked for three years at Wales School, then helped Harold with field work until Ben started helping his dad farm. Alice enjoyed family, her grandchildren, sewing, handwork, crafts, yard work, gardening, and flowers. She also loved country living, the outdoors, and traveling with the bank groups.

Preceding her in death were her parents; two infant children; husband, Harold; daughter, Nina Good; son, Ben Rolf; sister, Annabelle Hansen; and brothers, Pearl, Lloyd, Gilbert, Robert, Floyd, Arnold, and Delbert Rieken.

Survivors include her daughter, Patricia Jones and husband Bob of Gilbert, Ariz.; son-in-law, Dennis Good of Elliott; daughter-in-law, Mary Rolf of Red Oak; grandchildren, Kim Anderson and husband Mike of Atlantic; Susan Bergren and husband Junior of Red Oak; Kris Adamo and husband David of Austin, Texas; Jeff Rolf of Harlan; Lori Jones of Long Beach, Calif.; Stacy Watts and husband Bill of Red Oak; Leslie Carbaugh and husband David of Red Oak; and Brenda Meads of Atlantic; sister, Shirley Northrup of Grafton, Wis.; many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and many other relatives and friends.

A celebration of life service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at the Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel. Burial of the cremated remains will take place in the Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at the Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel.

Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

