Service Information Nelson-Boylan-Lerette Funeral Chapel 410 N 6th St Red Oak , IA 51566 (712)-623-2525

Alta L.A.Ferne Lassen, 75, Red Oak, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital.

L.A.Ferne was born Sept. 10, 1943, in Olney, Ill., the daughter of Lester and Alta (Plunkett) Myers. She was raised in Bone Gap, Ill. and graduated from the Edwards County High School in Albion, Ill. in 1961.

She was united in marriage to Glen Lassen that same year on June 7 in Bone Gap. They moved to Iowa after their marriage and eventually to the home place in 1968. L.A.Ferne became a farm wife and worked right alongside Glen their whole marriage. She also worked for Studio One Photography and Red Oak Physicians Clinic for many years.

They raised their family in a home with lots of laughter and much love. They loved to travel with the kids, first in their station wagon and later in their camper. Spending time with family and friends was a priority for L.A.Ferne and Glen. This was evident when you were a guest in their home. You could spend hours visiting, and L.A.Ferne was a wonderful southern cook who could whip up a meal on a moment's notice.

She enjoyed movies, taking photographs, creating photo albums of everything, reading, gardening, canning, crocheting and loved showing you all of her Elvis memorabilia. She was also a St. Louis Cardinals fan and was proud that she was an organ donor to her husband Glen. She was a woman of faith, who was a charter member of the Nishna Church of Christ and currently a member of the Elliott Church of Christ.

Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband, Glen; and sisters, Laura May Myers and Helen Jane Johnson.

Survivors include her children, Kelly Oakleaf and husband Scott of Elliott; Darren Lassen and wife Lila of Red Oak; and Tess Lassen-Wortinger and husband Mike of Hampton; grandchildren, Charlie Lassen of Red Oak; Katie Reicherts and husband Rick of Waterloo; Seth Wortinger and wife Kate of Waterloo; and Dana Wortinger and friend Mandy of Waterloo; great-grandchildren, Joseph Michael Reicherts, Allison Marie Reicherts, and Maxwell Foster Wortinger; sister-in-law, Carol York and husband Keith of Essex; many nieces, nephews and other relatives and many friends.

Graveside funeral services were held Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at the Salem Cemetery in rural Montgomery County. Memorials are suggested to the Elliott Church of Christ.

Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

