Andrew Lee "Andy" Porter, 50, Stanton, passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the Viking Lake State Park where he and Sheryl always enjoyed camping.

Andy was born Sept. 10, 1968, in Council Bluffs, the son of Darrell and Carolyn (Clay) Porter. He graduated from Red Oak Community High School in 1986 and attended college on a football scholarship at Tarkio College. Andy was united in marriage to Sheryl Latus on Aug. 27, 1988, and they lived all of their married life in the Red Oak and Stanton communities.

Over the years Andy worked for Anderson Erickson, Pepsi Company, Amos Distributing, Phelps Farms and Porter Septic Service before going into business with Sheryl operating ASP Septic. Andy had a passion for hunting and fishing and was a member of the Nishna Valley Bass Masters. He was also a member of the Emerson United Methodist Church, the Friends of Viking Lake Board, and Cass Lodge #412 of the Masons. Andy enjoyed playing cards including Cribbage, camping, smoking food in his smoker and was an Iowa State and Denver Broncos fan.

Andy was preceded in death by his father.

Survivors include his wife, Sheryl Porter of Stanton; son, Joshua Porter and wife Cortney of Stanton; daughter, Morgan Roberts and husband Tyler of Red Oak; grandchildren, Faythe, Noah, Karter, and one on the way; mother, Carolyn Porter of Red Oak; sisters: Sherri Porter of Red Oak, and Kristen Akers and husband Justin of Kellerton; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Hank and Nancy Latus of Stanton; nieces and nephew, Cassie Vrabel of Red Oak; and Franklin, Caroline, and Sadie Akers of Kellerton; aunts and uncles, Dorothy Porter of Essex; Dolores Miner and husband Bud of Red Oak; Betty Hossle of Emerson; Joan Fahn and husband Bill of Panama; Lois Henderson of Malvern; and Janice Bolton and husband Fred of Malvern; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019, at the Mamrelund Lutheran Church in Stanton. Burial will be in the Emerson Cemetery. Masonic services will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, June 7, 2019, at the Mamrelund Lutheran Church with visitation with the family to follow until 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the family of Andy Porter.

