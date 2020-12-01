Angel R. Dykes, 43, Council Bluffs, formerly of Red Oak, passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Nebraska Medicine, Omaha, Neb.
Angel Rhiannon Dykes, the daughter of Michael Johnson and Jimmie Dykes, was born April 9, 1977, at Omaha, Neb. Angel was raised in Red Oak. She graduated from Red Oak High School in l996. While in high school she participated in vocal music and attended church camp at Twin Lakes Bible camp. Angel continued her education at Iowa Western Community College, Council Bluffs, with journalism class and then at Grace University, Omaha, Neb. She was united in marriage to Joshua Griffis. Angel enjoyed drawing, crafts, writing, shopping online and spending time with her dogs and family. She was also a counselor at Twin Lakes Bible camp. Angel was a member of First Covenant Church in Red Oak and currently First Christian Church in Council Bluffs.
Angel was preceded in death by her dad, Michael Johnson, Sr.; brother, Michael Johnson, Jr.; grandparents, Jimmie and Beulah Dykes and Bill Johnson; uncle, Russell "Bud" Dykes; and cousin, Ryan Hester.
Angel is survived by her parents, Monte Most and Jimmie Dykes-Most of Council Bluffs; sister, Erin (Dustin) Neal of Red Oak; niece, Emelia Coover; nephews, Joshua Coover and Zander Neal; grandpa, Rod Most of Red Oak; grandma, Alice Johnson of Rockwell, Texas; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
May God bless her memory and give strength to those who mourn.
Celebration of Life Service will be held spring of 2021.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to: Nebraska Humane Society, First Covenant Church in Red Oak, Twin Lakes Bible Camp in Manson, Kidney Foundation.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at sldfuneralhome.com.
Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.