Angela Elizabeth Stanley, Hudson, Ohio, passed away peacefully surrounded by family Monday, Jan. 6, 2020.
Angela was born Feb. 20, 1970, in Maryville, Mo., to Dan and Ann (Schirmer) Pfeifer. Angela was a graduate of Red Oak High School and received her bachelor's degree in elementary education from Iowa State University. On June 20, 1992, she married David Stanley in Red Oak, and from this marriage, they were blessed with three children.
Angela was involved with the Hudson Newcomers and was an event planner for the East Hudson Living publication. Her all-time joy was being a mom, but she also enjoyed playing tennis, decorating, and spending time with her friends and family.
Angela is survived by her husband, David; children, Jake, Brooke, and Jackson of the home; her parents, Dan and Ann Pfeifer of Maryville, Mo.; sister, Mindy (Matt) Jacoby, Story City, nephews, Colby and Dylan Gray and Luke Jacoby, and niece, Leah Jacoby; father- and mother-in-law, Jerry and Karon Stanley of Red Oak; brothers-in-law, Scott Stanley; Jim (Julie) Stanley; nephews, Kyle and William Stanley; and niece, Adenia Stanley; many aunts, uncles, and cousins; and her beloved cat, Bob.
She was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Dan and Betty Schirmer; and paternal grandparents, Vera Pfeifer and Gerald Pfeifer.
Memorial services were held Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at the First Congregational Church in Hudson, Ohio. Interment will take place privately at Markillie Cemetery in Hudson.
Memorial contributions may be made in Angela's name to The ALS Association Northern Ohio Chapter, 6155 Rockside Road, Suite 403, Independence, OH 44131 (webnoh.alsa.org).
Arrangements by Johnson-Romito Funeral Home, Hudson, Ohio. johnsonromito.com.
Published in The Red Oak Express on Jan. 14, 2020