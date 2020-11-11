Anita Jones, 92, Denver, Colorado, passed away Oct. 14, 2020.

Anita was born Sept. 23, 1928, to Banner B. Shay and Josephine Cooper Shay. Anita was born in Red Oak and loved to sing. She was involved in school groups, solo contests, and church choirs all her life.

She married Eldon Paul Jones Aug. 3, 1946. They had three children, Laura, who was born March 8, 1947; Steven, who was born June 1, 1950; and Bonnie, who was born Sept. 20, 1954.

The family moved to Denver, Colo. in December of 1956. She stayed home until the children were all in school. Then she went to work at the local Ben Franklin dime store, then at the Colorado Clinic as an insurance secretary for 10 years. Later, Anita worked for the Public Service Company of Colorado, first in the phone bank, then for eight years prior to retiring she worked as a secretary in the commercial department. After Eldon's retirement in 1981, they traveled extensively all over the United States, Canada and Alaska. Four times they spent their winters in the Rio Grande Valley and Harlington, Texas where her parents had retired.

Later in her life, she met Raymond Vanous. Anita shared her life with Raymond until May 5, 2013, when Raymond passed. They loved traveling, and in 2007 moved to Wind Crest, a senior community in Denver, Colorado. It was there at Wind Crest, she wants it noted, that her later years with Raymond were so happy.

Anita had her hobbies, singing, and she loved oil painting. She started when her son Steven, who was deaf, wanted to learn to paint. She went to lessons with him as the interpreter. The teacher told her to bring her own canvas and paintbrush, and that is how it all started. Her talents brought her a wonderful hobby, which she continued and enjoyed for all her years.

Anita enjoyed a beautiful and loving family fulfilled life, with five loving grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

Anita was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Eldon, on Sept. 26, 1997, who was buried at Ft. Logan Cemetery; daughters, Laura, on April 10, 2003; and Bonnie on Aug. 16, 2020; and her half brother, Jack F. Kern, on Nov. 17, 1983, who was six years her elder.

She is survived by her son, Stephen, many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family members and friends.

Condolences, words of love, or fond memories to share with Anita's Family can be sent to:

TM Family Remembrances, C/O Anita Jones, 64 Tracy Trail Road, Loveland, CO 80537.

