Anita K. "Babe" Hammers
1950 - 2020
Anita K. "Babe" Hammers, 69, Red Oak, formerly of Elliott, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital.
Anita Hammers was born September 18, 1950, in Stuttgart, Germany, the daughter of Charles and Rowena (Bartles) Hammers. Anita graduated from SE Polk High School in Pleasant Hill. She was an athlete who could throw an underhand softball pitch so fast that neither of her brothers would catch for her. She was a musician who could play the guitar, banjo, mandolin and spoons. Anita was known to play Christmas carols on her family's accordion. She liked to hunt and fish and was an expert needlewoman. Her embroidery was an art. She put her embroidery on dish towels because it was practical. Anita read voraciously. She could read a book every other day. She never knew a stranger and was loved by everyone in her community.
Anita was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Terry Hammers and Lance Hammers.
She is survived by sister, Julie "Trudy" Huff of Omaha, Neb.; and sister-in-law, Rita Hammers of Bellevue, Neb.; niece, Elizabeth; nephew, Gunar and best friend Alexis Leninger, who brought bird seed to the feeders outside of Anita's window every day.
There will be no services at this time. Burial will take place in the Waubonsie Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Elliott Public Library.
Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel of Red Oak, Iowa, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Red Oak Express from Aug. 17 to Aug. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Nelson-Boylan-Lerette Funeral Chapel
410 N 6th St
Red Oak, IA 51566
712-623-2525
