June Briggs, 74, Red Oak, passed away Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at Jennie Edmundson Hospital, Council Bluffs.
Ann June Briggs, the daughter of Raymond and Cleo "Becky" (Berry) Briggs, was born Nov. 10, 1944, at Red Oak.
June was preceded in death by her parents; step-father, Clarence Berg; and infant son, Tommy.
June is survived by three sons, Kevin Breedlove of Tekamah, Neb.; Jeffrey Breedlove of Carroll; and John Gross II of Red Oak; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
May God bless her memory and give strength to those who mourn. Graveside service was held Friday, March 1, 2019, at Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak.
Memorials may be given in lieu of flowers to the Montgomery County in June's memory. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at sldfuneralhome.com.
Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Red Oak Express on Mar. 5, 2019