Ann (Govig) Jacobson, 43, went home to her Lord and Savior on June 15, 2020, after a long battle with brain cancer. She grew up in Red Oak, attending the Methodist Church and taking dancing lessons from the age of three until she graduated from the University of Iowa with a major in dance.
In 2006 she married the love of her life, Douglas Jacobson, and together they lived in Japan; Canada; Washington, D.C.; South Korea; and Vietnam. In all of these places Ann would donate her time to volunteer work, whether it was helping in orphanages or working at Voice of the Martyrs.
She will be greatly missed as a beloved daughter to Roger and Karlee Govig; sister to Meagan Govig; and wife to Douglas Jacobson of Bloomington, Minn.
She leaves behind many wonderful relatives and friends. Memorials may be directed to: Toronto Alliance Church 'Community Night Ministry Fund' for programs and services of Community Night, food bank, and other compassionate work (https://www.torontoalliancechurch.ca/); and/or Mai Tam House of Hope Vietnam to provide necessary medicines and food to a targeted group of HIV positive children and mothers (9http://maitamhouseofhope.com/). These are ministries that Ann passionately supported during her time abroad.
Published in The Red Oak Express from Jun. 22 to Jun. 30, 2020.