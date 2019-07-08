Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anna Blanche (Brown) Lee. View Sign Service Information Nelson-Boylan-Lerette Funeral Chapel 410 N 6th St Red Oak , IA 51566 (712)-623-2525 Send Flowers Obituary

Anna Blanche Lee, 88, Red Oak, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019, at the Good Samaritan Society.

Anna was born June 6, 1931, in Adams County, near Nodaway, the daughter of Leslie and Julia (Winstone) Brown. She attended school in Villisca. Anna was united in marriage to Robert W. Lee on June 27, 1948, in Villisca. They lived in the Villisca area before moving to Red Oak in 1959. She started her working career with the Thomas D. Murphy Co., which later became JII, retiring after 40 years of service. She was a member of the 15-20 year club.

Anna was a longtime member of the First Christian Church and the Order of Eastern Star. She served as Past Matron of Eastern Star. She was also a former member of Navy Mothers. Her hobbies included knitting, crocheting, cooking, reading, and she was a wonderful seamstress. Her greatest passion was her family. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

Preceding her in death were her parents; grandson, Jerad Wagaman; son, Bobby Lee; siblings, Charles, James, and Russell Brown and Vera Gunter; and in-laws, Frances Brown, David Gunter, Marion Kirchert, Gabe Petruccelli, Mary Robinson, Ed Robinson, Betty Lindburg, Gilbert Lindburg, Sara Delaney, and Val Gene Walter.

Survivors include her husband of 71 years, Robert W. Lee of Red Oak; children, Larry Lee of Boone; Marcia Benda and husband Mark of Red Oak; and Patty Wagaman and husband Jim of Red Oak; six grandchildren, Meredith Baker and husband Don of Essex; Shannon Lee of Boone; Josh Lee and wife JoAnn of Ames; Kaleb Wagaman and wife Katie of Stanton; Kalli Wagaman of Red Oak; and Kolton Wagaman and fiancée Jennie Olson of Britt; nine great-grandchildren, Kelli, Elizabeth, Olivia, Slayde, Khloe, Konnor, Keegan, Jada, and Jesenia; great-great-granddaughter, Luella; sisters, Betty Kirchert of California; Bonnie Woodard and husband John of Tennessee; and Fran Petruccelli of New Jersey; brothers-in-law: Jesse Delaney of Utah; Everette Lee and wife Betty of Bedford; and Carl Lee and wife Sandy of Clarinda; sister-in-law: Martha Walter of Stanton; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at the Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel. Burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at the Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel. Memorials are suggested to the First Christian Church.

Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

