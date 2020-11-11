Anne Marie Herring, 81, Red Oak, passed away Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at Accura Healthcare in Stanton.

Anne was born April 8, 1939, in Red Oak, the daughter of Cecil Vernon Ray and Pauline (Funkhouser) Hultquist. She graduated from Red Oak Community High School in 1956 and attended University of Iowa.

Anne was united in marriage to Donald Wayne Herring on June 18, 1961, in Red Oak. Over the years, Anne worked as a dental assistant for Dr. O'Dell and then in the insurance department at Montgomery County Memorial Hospital as a supervisor, retiring after 30 years of employment. She was a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women, and Church Circle. She enjoyed having coffee at Burger King and coffee with her retired hospital coffee group. She enjoyed reading, playing Scrabble, sewing, quilting, baking, and gardening. She was also very artistic and loved to draw and paint.

Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, Donald Herring on July 10, 2008; and son-in-law, Doug Bond.

Survivors include her daughters, Annette Paul and husband Darren of Red Oak; Donna Roby and husband Mike of Red Oak; and Kelly Bond and friend Mark Lorimor of Shenandoah; grandchildren, Mandy Knapp; Jen Wright and husband Daniel; Susan Niswander and husband Tony; Jason Paul; Bailie Skidmore and friend Andy McClelland; Alex Roby; and Damon Roby; great-grandchildren, Brendan Knapp; Marshall Knapp; Ethan Wenberg; Anna Wenberg; Macie Wright; Madison Niswander; Olivia Niswander; Lillian Niswander; and Rhett Fleming; sister, Karen Turner and husband Jerod of Bedford, Texas; sister-in-law, Kathy Herring of Ankeny; many nieces and nephews, including Karen Eberly and husband Jim of Tennessee and Mary Thompson and husband Bob of Des Moines; and other relatives and many friends.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store