Ardena Jane Yakle, 80, passed away in her home on May 12, 2020, after a second round of battling cancer. The family wishes to thank Hospice and Mercy Medical Center of Mason City Iowa for the care provided during her last days.

Ardena was born July 11, 1939, to Forrest and Easta Booth in rural Brown County, Kan. She attended school in Wellsville, Kan., and married her high school sweetheart, John, on June 30, 1957. From their union came two sons.

After moving to Red Oak in 1970, Ardena worked as a housewife, Sears catalog store clerk, Jessens clothing store clerk, and paraprofessional educator at Red Oak Junior High.

Ardena and her husband were connected at the hip for almost 64 years. After her children had grown and gone, the real fun began with her husband John. In 1998, Ardena and John left Red Oak for eight years of full-time RV living around the U.S. In 2015, they moved to their home in Mason City.

Ardena Jane loved life and a big thanks to her family and friends and all those that were a part of it. Family and friends meant so much to her, and she will most definitely be missed. She was fun, friendly, and feisty, and always ready to chat about this and that. A headstrong woman, she made sure you got moving and it all got done. Besides finishing/correcting her husband's sentences/stories, Ardena loved to travel, hike on the Oregon coast, read, and sew clothes for herself and family. Ardena was especially happy when she became a grandma to two granddaughters. They had a special relationship as finally, she had "girls" that she could play with, sew for, and pamper.

Survivors include her husband, John Yakle; children, Greg (Anne) and Jerry (Leann); grandchildren, Anna (Steve) and Lori (Mike); brother, Jerome (Vicki) Booth; special niece, Susan (Gary) Davenport, granddogs, Aggie, Bookie, and Aretha; and many other relatives and friends.

Ardena was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Barbara Saner; and multiple granddogs whom she loved and loved her.

Major-Erickson Funeral Home in Mason City will handle arrangements. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Those that wish may make a donation to the in Ardena's memory. Published in The Red Oak Express on May 19, 2020

