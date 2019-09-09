Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ardis Rosalie (Jungferman) Johnson. View Sign Service Information SELLERGREN LINDELL DEMARCE FUNERAL HOME - Red Oak 509 6TH STREET Red Oak , IA 51566 (712)-623-2796 Send Flowers Obituary

Ardis R. Johnson, 95, Red Oak, passed away Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 at the Accura Healthcare of Stanton.

Ardis Rosalie Johnson, the sixth and youngest daughter of Arthur and Ella Jungferman, was born March 9, 1924 at Battle Creek. Ardis was raised in Battle Creek. She graduated in 1941 from Battle Creek High School and then attended Iowa Teachers College at Cedar Falls, where she graduated in l943. She taught school for seven years at Mallard, Sibley, Des Moines, and Omaha.

Ardis was united in marriage to Duane Andy Johnson on June 17, 1950, at Omaha, and they made their home in Red Oak. They made their home on their farm in 1960, and she lived there until 2007, when she moved into Red Oak. Ardis was a great support to her husband Andy, especially during the years they owned J. D. Oil Company. She loved her four children "all the same" being very involved in their lives, attending all sporting events and school activities.

Ardis was an active member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church, serving as chairperson for her circle, showing up for workdays and helping wherever needed. Ardis enjoyed people; if you didn't know her when she sat down next to you, you soon would. Whoever she was with had fun with her cheerful attitude and love of life. Her love for her children was also seen and felt by her commitment to the Montgomery County Family YMCA. Ardis had a keen eye for decorating her house and making it a warm home. She enjoyed being outdoors among her flower beds, bird watching and was quite a Yahtzee player. Ardis was a past member of the Order of Eastern Star.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Andy on Aug. 13, 2000; and five sisters, Elouise, Lavonne, Rhea, Delores and Marcie.

Ardis is survived by four children, Steven Lee Johnson of Versailles, Mo., Michael Duane Johnson of Ft. Wayne, Ind., Nancy Jo Zolck and husband Dennis of Arlington, Neb, and Edward William Johnson of Phoenix, Ariz.; other relatives and friends.

May God bless her memory and give strength to those who mourn.

Funeral Service will be held Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak. Rev. Jennifer Yeske, will officiate. Visitation with the family present will be Thursday evening, Sept. 12, 2019, at Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home from 6 to 8 p.m.

Memorials are suggested to Bethlehem Lutheran Church or Montgomery County Family YMCA. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at

Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Ardis R. Johnson, 95, Red Oak, passed away Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 at the Accura Healthcare of Stanton.Ardis Rosalie Johnson, the sixth and youngest daughter of Arthur and Ella Jungferman, was born March 9, 1924 at Battle Creek. Ardis was raised in Battle Creek. She graduated in 1941 from Battle Creek High School and then attended Iowa Teachers College at Cedar Falls, where she graduated in l943. She taught school for seven years at Mallard, Sibley, Des Moines, and Omaha.Ardis was united in marriage to Duane Andy Johnson on June 17, 1950, at Omaha, and they made their home in Red Oak. They made their home on their farm in 1960, and she lived there until 2007, when she moved into Red Oak. Ardis was a great support to her husband Andy, especially during the years they owned J. D. Oil Company. She loved her four children "all the same" being very involved in their lives, attending all sporting events and school activities.Ardis was an active member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church, serving as chairperson for her circle, showing up for workdays and helping wherever needed. Ardis enjoyed people; if you didn't know her when she sat down next to you, you soon would. Whoever she was with had fun with her cheerful attitude and love of life. Her love for her children was also seen and felt by her commitment to the Montgomery County Family YMCA. Ardis had a keen eye for decorating her house and making it a warm home. She enjoyed being outdoors among her flower beds, bird watching and was quite a Yahtzee player. Ardis was a past member of the Order of Eastern Star.She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Andy on Aug. 13, 2000; and five sisters, Elouise, Lavonne, Rhea, Delores and Marcie.Ardis is survived by four children, Steven Lee Johnson of Versailles, Mo., Michael Duane Johnson of Ft. Wayne, Ind., Nancy Jo Zolck and husband Dennis of Arlington, Neb, and Edward William Johnson of Phoenix, Ariz.; other relatives and friends.May God bless her memory and give strength to those who mourn.Funeral Service will be held Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak. Rev. Jennifer Yeske, will officiate. Visitation with the family present will be Thursday evening, Sept. 12, 2019, at Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home from 6 to 8 p.m.Memorials are suggested to Bethlehem Lutheran Church or Montgomery County Family YMCA. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at sldfuneralhome.com. Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Published in The Red Oak Express on Sept. 10, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Red Oak Express Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close