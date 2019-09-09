Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ardith Joan "Ardie" (Harms) Magnuson. View Sign Service Information Pearson Family Funeral Service-Corning 701 7Th St Corning , IA 50841 (641)-322-3156 Send Flowers Obituary

Ardith "Ardie" Magnuson, 66, Carbon, passed away Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at CHI Bergan Mercy Hospital, Omaha, Neb.

Ardith Joan Magnuson, the daughter of William Thomas and Marjorie Catherine (Brush) Harms, was born July 5, 1953, in Shenandoah. She graduated from South Page High School with the Class of 1971. Ardith was united in marriage to Daryl Elver Magnuson on March 17, 1973, at the St. Patrick's Lutheran Church in Omaha, Neb. Two children, Kim and Shayne, were born to bless this union.

Ardith worked for about seven years at the Eveready Plant in Red Oak until it closed in 1994. She then worked in the housekeeping department of the Montgomery County Hospital in Red Oak for 21 years. Ardith retired at the age of 64 in 2017.

Ardith was a member of the Blue Ruins Biker Club and loved camping. She was always committed to her work, thinking of other people before herself; however, her true devotion was to her family. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Left to cherish Ardith's memory is her husband, Daryl Magnuson, Carbon; daughter, Kim (Jody) Baker, Crescent, son, Shayne Magnuson, Carbon; seven granddaughters, Jade, Trista, and Ava Baker; Sadi, Mayci, Lilli, and Aubri Magnuson; brother, Gary (Roni) Harms, Gardner, Kan.; sisters, Nancy (Jon) Jennings, Papillion, Neb.; Joyce (Mel) Nehring, St. Charles; Marcene (John) Nelson, Coin; step-father, Russ Henning, Sidney; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Preceding Ardith in death were her parents; and nephew, Kyle Nelson.

Memorial Services were Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th St., Corning. Rev. Fred Bryson officiated. Memorials may be directed to the family, to be determined. Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center was in charge of arrangements. Memories may be shared at pearsonfuneralhomes.com. Published in The Red Oak Express on Sept. 10, 2019

