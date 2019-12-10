Argie Pearl (Mahan) Cole, 99, Henderson, passed away Nov. 21, 2019.
Argie was born June 28, 1920, in Rose, Okla., the daughter of Clarence and Iva (Barnes) Mahan.
She is survived by her six children, Irene Skank of Carson; Ralph Cole of Alma, Neb., Leora Fort of Glenwood; Donna Mackey of Glenwood; Joy Teas of Henderson; and Henry Cole of Springfield, Minn.
Funeral services were Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at the Loess Hills Funeral Home in Glenwood, followed by burial in the Farm Creek Cemetery, Henderson.
Published in The Red Oak Express on Nov. 26, 2019