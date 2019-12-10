Arthur "Bud" Briggs, 84, Red Oak, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital, Red Oak.
Arthur "Bud" Samuel Briggs, the son of Ivan and Jeanette (Bartlett) Briggs, was born March 2, 1935 in Red Oak.
Bud was preceded in death by his parents; and wife, Kathryn.
Bud is survived by his children, Cindy Echternach of Red Oak; Jeff Briggs of Red Oak; Tina Krug of Plattsmouth, Neb.; Tanya Petry of Bennington, Neb.; Lynn Briggs of Orange City, Fla.; Terry Briggs of Chadron, Neb.; and Jeff Briggs of Tula Vista, Calif.; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Graveside service was held Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak. Rev. Gary Walters officiated.
Memorials may be directed to the family. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at sldfuneralhome.com.
Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Red Oak Express on Nov. 26, 2019