Barbara Louise Johnson, 83, Red Oak, passed away, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at the Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs.

Barbara was born Jan. 9, 1937, in Montgomery County, the daughter of Raymond and Elizabeth (Olson) Dado. She graduated from Coburg High School and was united in marriage to Wallace Johnson on April 14, 1956, in Red Oak. Barbara was a homemaker who raised four children before starting her working career outside the home. Over the years, she worked for Union Carbide, Thos. D. Murphy Co., and Uniroyal/Parker Hannifin, retiring after 24 years. She was a very active member of the First Covenant Church and the Covenant Women. Barbara enjoyed sewing, quilting, crocheting, gardening, canning, tending her flowers, and being outdoors. Her favorite pasttime was spending time with her grandchildren and family.

Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, Wallace; brother, Robert Dado; and great-grandson, Daniel Williams.

Survivors include her children, Tony Johnson and wife Delores of Red Oak; Jay Johnson and wife Shelia of Villisca; Debra Williams and husband Curt of Republic, Mo.; and Mary Bonham and husband Mark of Olathe, Kan.; six grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Katharine Reddick of Independence, Mo.; Joan Englin of Alexandria, Minn.; and Susan Prock and husband Dennis of Kingsville, Mo.; brothers, Richard Dado and wife Pam of Duluth, Minn.; and Ralph Dado of Red Oak; and many other relatives and friends.

A private family graveside service will be held at Evergreen Cemetery. There will be open viewing and visitation from noon until 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at the Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel. Memorials are suggested to the First Covenant Church.

Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store