Becki Renee McWilliams Wright, 55, Red Oak, passed away Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Nebraska Methodist Hospital in Omaha.
She was born July 20, 1964, in Omaha, the daughter of Francis "Buck" and Carole (Nichols) McWilliams. Becki grew up in Bartlett and graduated from Fremont-Mills Junior Senior High School with the class of 1982. After graduation, Becki attended college at Iowa Western Community College in Council Bluffs, where she obtained a certificate as a legal associate. She later went on to obtain her bachelor degree in legal studies from Bellevue University.
Becki worked at various law firms in Council Bluffs, Des Moines and Osceola before moving her family to Red Oak. In Red Oak, Becki worked for Fres-co Systems until she became disabled. Becki enjoyed spending time with the light of her life, granddaughter, Gracee Tanner, as well as her family and friends.
Becki was preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Carole McWilliams; sister, Shawnee Hammers; and nephew, Todd Garrett.
Becki is survived by her daughter, Shelby Williams and granddaughter, Gracee Tanner of Red Oak; daughter, Katie Renee Wright of Red Oak; sister, Roxanne Carnes of Nebraska City, Neb.; sister, Carole "Pudge" Hastie and husband Joseph of Glenwood; special friend, Richard Darrell and step-son Cody Darrell, of Red Oak; as well as many nieces and nephews.
May God bless her memory and give strength to those who mourn.
A celebration of life service was held Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel. Burial will take place at a later date at the Thurman Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family.
Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Red Oak Express on Sept. 3, 2019