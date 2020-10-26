1/1
Bernice Emma (Palmquist) Cerven
1927 - 2020
Bernice E. Cerven, 93, Stanton, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Accura Healthcare Center, Stanton.
Bernice Emma Cerven, the daughter of Bert B. and Emma F. (Moline) Palmquist, was born Oct.19, 1927, in rural Stanton. Bernice was raised on the family farm and graduated from Red Oak High School in 1945. She then completed normal teacher's training,
Bernice taught country school at Centennial and Maple Hurst schools. While teaching, her future husband gave a program with his pictures of Italy, where he served in the U.S. Army. On Feb. 20, 1949, Bernice was united in marriage to Robert L. Cerven at Stanton.
Bernice became a fulltime homemaker and helper to Bob. She was an excellent cook and baker, always fixing a noon meal for the men working on the farm. During her busy life, she always made time for the fun neighborhood club. In 1975, she began training to become an activities director in nursing homes. She was the activities director at Stanton Care Center from 1977 until 1990.
Bernice was a gifted seamstress, creating countless articles of clothing for herself and her family, from her sisters to her children, including several beautiful wedding dresses and altering many garments for people. She was a past member of Evangelical Covenant Church in Stanton, where she taught Sunday school, was a leader with the youth in Trail Blazers, sang in the choir, and played the organ and piano, along with being active in Covenant Women. She was currently a member of Faith Community Church in Red Oak.
Bernice loved all her grandchildren and was honored to provide daycare for them for multiple years. She enjoyed attending their events as the years passed. Bernice's joy was God and family. She shared a special bond with her sisters that extended to their husbands and children. She was an incredible example of kindness and giving that touched many lives.
Bernice was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert Cerven on March 28, 2012; son, Bernard Cerven; grandson, Nick Henry; two sisters, Frances (Clarence) Berglund and Louise Hart; son-in-law, Chuck Henry; and brothers-in-law, Darrel Davis and Donald (Myrtle) Cerven.
Bernice is survived by son, Roger (Becky) Cerven of rural Stanton; daughter, Roberta Henry of Creston; eight grandchildren, Josh (Kaitlin) Henry, Brielle Cerven, Jonathan (Allison) Cerven, Andrew (Roey) Cerven, Bill Gillespie, Shanon (James) Heuer, Paige Gillespie, and Sarah (Bobby) Reafling; several great-grandchildren; sisters, Carolyn Davis of Elliott, and Kathryn (Paul) Lass of Johnston; and brother-in-law, Allen Hart of Stanton; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
May God bless her memory and give strength to those who mourn.
Funeral Service was held Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Faith Community Church, Red Oak. Burial was at Mission Covenant Cemetery, rural Stanton.
Memorials may be directed to Stanton Fire & Rescue. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at sldfuneralhome.com.
Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Red Oak Express from Oct. 26 to Nov. 3, 2020.
