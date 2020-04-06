Beth Kline, 48, passed away March 27, 2020.
Beth Ann (Sunderman) Kline was born in Clarinda Jan. 19, 1972.
She was preceded in death by her father, Dean Sunderman.
Beth is survived by her husband Aaron; her three kids, Jace, Julia, and Jenna; and her mother, Louise.
A celebration of life service will be held at later date. Details will be communicated through Beth's CaringBridge.com page, Facebook, and other social media platforms.
Memorials are suggested to the following organizations: Wayside Waifs Animal Shelter, Lawrence Community (Homeless) Shelter, Villisca Alumni Association.
Published in The Red Oak Express on Apr. 7, 2020