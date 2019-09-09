Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bettie A. (White) McCunn. View Sign Service Information Steen Funeral Home 101 SE 4th Street Greenfield , IA 50849 (641)-743-2621 Send Flowers Obituary



Bettie was born Aug. 21, 1928, at Stennett, the daughter of Roswell Leonard "Jim" and Laura (Rush) White. Bettie graduated from Red Oak High School in 1946. She was united in marriage to Lowell McCunn on Oct. 26, 1952, at the Stratton United Methodist Church north of Red Oak. To this union three children were born, Barbara Ann, Vicki Lynn and Alan Lowell.

Bettie loved her family and the Iowa State Cyclones. She always had a huge smile on her face and loved talking to everyone. She enjoyed working with Lowell in their John Deere and hardware businesses in Greenfield.

She volunteered at church, the Greenfield Chamber of Commerce, and wherever she was needed by her family, friends and community. She consistently attended every family get-together to laugh and enjoy each other. She attended every Iowa State Cyclones football game that she could; arriving early to see the band and staying to the end of the game (winning or not winning, cold or wet). She brought joy to the lives of everyone who knew her. She will be missed by all who saw her smile.

Preceding her in death were her husband, Lowell McCunn; her parents; step-mother, Clendora (Scarf) White; brothers, twin brother Billie, Robert, Leo, Jim, and John White; sisters, Ruth Scheel, Linda Foote, Lorraine Wendt, Maxine Norris, Norma Schultz, and Pat Williams.

Survivors include her children, Barbara Ann Taylor and husband Ralph of Roseburg, Ore.; Vicki Lynn Drake and husband Rich of Indianola; and Alan Lowell McCunn and wife Mary Jane of Ames; six grandchildren, Zachary Taylor and wife Ali of Hillsboro, Ore.; Matthew Drake and wife Leslie of Rochester, Minn.; Hannah Drake of West Des Moines; Sarah McCunn of Ames; Joshua McCunn of Ames; and Grace McCunn of Ames; sister, Mary Jones and husband Robert of Red Oak; brothers, Wayne White and wife Ann of Elkhorn; and Charles White and wife Denise of Coin; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services were held Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Greenfield, with burial at the Greenfield Cemetery. Pastor Eric Schubert officiated the service. Online condolences may be left to the family at

Memorials may be directed to the Bettie McCunn memorial fund to be established by the family at a later date. Steen Funeral Home in Greenfield was in charge of arrangements.

