Betty Jane Pothast, 91, Fort Dodge, formerly of Red Oak, died Friday June 5, 2020, at the Simpson Health Center, Friendship Haven in Fort Dodge.
Graveside Services were Friday, June 12, at North Lawn Cemetery, Spencer. Celebration of Life followed at the Convention Center, Clay County Fairgrounds.
Published in The Red Oak Express from Jun. 15 to Jun. 23, 2020.