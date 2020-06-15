Betty Jane Pothast
Betty Jane Pothast, 91, Fort Dodge, formerly of Red Oak, died Friday June 5, 2020, at the Simpson Health Center, Friendship Haven in Fort Dodge.
Graveside Services were Friday, June 12, at North Lawn Cemetery, Spencer. Celebration of Life followed at the Convention Center, Clay County Fairgrounds.
Gunderson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Fort Dodge was entrusted with services. For full obituary and more information, please visit gundersonfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Red Oak Express from Jun. 15 to Jun. 23, 2020.
Thank You.
