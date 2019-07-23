Beulah D. "Billie" Franks, 92, Red Oak, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019, at the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital, Red Oak.
Beulah Darlene "Billie" Franks, the daughter of Frank and Anna (Maassen) Burmeister, was born Oct. 12, 1926, at Avoca.
Billie was raised in the Emerson area. She graduated from Emerson High School, attended Commercial Extension School in Omaha, and then worked a short time in Malvern. On Aug. 18, 1950, Billie was united in marriage to Ora Franks, Jr. in Red Oak. She began her 30-year career at the Montgomery County National Bank as an administrative assistant, before retiring from the bank. She was an excellent cook and baker, and enjoyed working crossword puzzles. Billie was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Red Oak.
Billie was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Bert Burmeister.
Billie is survived by her husband, Ora Franks, Jr. of Red Oak; sister, Bonnie Chastain and husband, Robert of Omaha; niece, Sue Chastain of Omaha; nephew, Joe Chastain and wife, Jean of Gretna, Neb.; four great-nieces and -nephews; other relatives and friends.
May God bless her memory and give strength to those who mourn.
Funeral service will be held Friday, July 26, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church, Red Oak. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery at 1 p.m. Rev. Dr. Ronald Bupp will officiate. Open viewing will be Thursday, July 25, at Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home.
The family requests memorials in lieu of flowers to the First United Methodist Church. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at sldfuneralhome.com.
Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Red Oak Express on July 23, 2019