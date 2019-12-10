Beverly Marie Smith, 80, Carter Lake, passed away unexpectedly at her home Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019.
Beverly was born May 22, 1938, in Omaha, the daughter of William and Marie (Comes) Baker.
Survivors include her husband, Marion Smith of Carter Lake; and sons, Doug Landon of Omaha; and Dan Landon of Valley, Neb.
Private family graveside memorial services will be held at a later date.
Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Red Oak Express on Dec. 3, 2019