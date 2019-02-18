Bonnie L. Downs, 91, Red Oak, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, at the Good Samaritan Society, Red Oak.
Bonnie Louise Downs, the daughter of Harry and Eunice (Carpenter) Morse, was born Aug. 1, 1927, at Dorchester, Neb.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Don.
Bonnie is survived by her two children: Bruce Downs of Cave Creek, Ariz.; and Ann Downs of Magnolia, Texas; and one granddaughter.
May God bless her memory and give strength to those who mourn.
Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, at 10 a.m., at Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak. Burial will be in Lincoln Memorial Cemetery, Lincoln, Neb., at 3 p.m. Rev. Caryn Pedersen will officiate.
Memorials are directed to the American Dog Vet Program or Presbyterian Church in Red Oak. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at sldfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Red Oak Express on Feb. 19, 2019