Brenda Roberts Beckett, 75, passed away April 4, 2020.
Brenda Lee Roberts was born Jan. 29, 1945, to Lonzo and Sadie Roberts in Maryville, Tenn., and graduated high school from Washington.
Brenda and Greg have been together since 1994 and married on his parents 50th wedding anniversary. She was a truck driver and retired in 2014, and that gave her more time to enjoy the many other things in life that she loved, such as flowers and cats, but one of her greatest passion was reading.
Brenda was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Wanda and Ginger; and her father-in-law.
She is survived by husband, Greg Beckett of Villisca; mother-in-law, Marjorie Beckett of Villisca; brother Danny Roberts of Madisonville, Tenn., along with seven step-grandchildren; and many other family members and friends.
Private family burial was held April 10, 2020, at the Villisca Cemetery. Memorials can be made to the Villisca Public Library.
Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapel was in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Red Oak Express on Apr. 14, 2020