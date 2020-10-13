Bryan E. Platt, 65, Red Oak, passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020 at the Red Oak Rehab & Care Center, Red Oak.
Bryan Eugene Platt, the son of Paul and Fern (Ross) Platt, was born Nov. 27, 1954, at Red Oak, Iowa. Bryan attended school in Red Oak and graduated from Red Oak High School in 1973. Following graduation, he began farming and factory work. Bryan moved to Clarinda in 1985 and to Huxley in 1997.
He enjoyed working with kids playing sports and was a Little League coach for many years. Bryan loved to fish, hunt and watch sports. He was always ready to visit with people and lend out a helping hand. When Bryan's health became an issue, he returned to Red Oak.
Bryan was preceded in death by his father, Paul.
Bryan is survived by his daughter, Kara (Derek) Schreiner of Sandwich, Ill.; three grand-daughters, Bella, Lexi and Mila; step-son, Ben Roed (Peggy) of Bedford; mother, Fern Platt of Red Oak; brother, Ryan (Nancie) Platt of Emerson; nephews, Michael Platt (Tracy), whom Bryan thought of as a son, and Daniel Platt; niece, Hollie Platt (fiancé, Mitchell); great-nieces and nephew, Sydnie, Kaelin and Braden; and special friend, Gayla Elwick of Radcliffe; other family members and friends.
May God bless his memory and give strength to those who mourn.
Graveside Service will be held Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at Salem Cemetery, southwest of Red Oak.
Visitation and viewing will be held at Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, from 9 a.m. until procession to the cemetery at 10:15 a.m. Family and friends will meet at Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home for procession to the cemetery at 10:15 a.m.
A memorial in Bryan's name is being established. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at sldfuneralhome.com.
The family requests casual dress, facial covering and social distancing, please.
Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.