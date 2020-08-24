Byron L. "Mike" Moffatt, 79, Red Oak, formerly of Council Bluffs, passed away Aug. 16, 2020, at Montgomery County Hospital in Red Oak.

Mike was born May 15, 1941, in Council Bluffs, to the late Byron L. and Darlene (Carman) Moffatt, Sr. He worked for England Distributing and Douglas and Lomason Company.

In addition to his parents, Mike was preceded in death by his brother, Jerry Moffatt in 1997.

Mike is survived by his daughters, Kelly Cave, Kathy (Mark) Palmquist, and Kim (Jim) Laughlin all of Red Oak; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and one on the way; brother, David (Joy) Moffatt; sister, Judy (Dennis) Taylor all of Mendenhall, Miss.; sister-in-law, Joy Moffatt of Council Bluffs; nieces and nephews.

Funeral service was Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Interment was at Hazel Dell Cemetery.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Red Oak Fire Department or Montgomery County Hospital.



