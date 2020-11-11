Carl LeRoy Davis, Sr., 79, Marshfield, Mo., passed away Oct. 30, 2020, at Cox Medical Center South in Springfield, Mo. Graveside funeral services and burial with military honors were Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at the Ebenezer Cemetery in Marshfield.

Carl is survived by Nancy, his wife of 54 years; his four children, Alicia (Mark) Dawson of Iowa City; Carl Jr. (Tammy) Davis of Wichita, Kan.; Tiffany (Sean) Jepsen of Gilbert, Ariz.; and Becca (Joel) Potter of Wichita, Kan.; his 10 grandchildren, Aubree, Davis, Cale and Bram Dawson; Cameron and Emma Davis; Katelyn (Marcus) Saucedo; Sela, Emeth, and Jotham Potter; and two great-grandchildren, Gabriel and Elijah Saucedo; his sister, Shirley (Duane) Ross of Red Oak; and brother, Mike Davis of Maurepas, La.; and many wonderful nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister Barbara Templeton; and his brother Jack Davis, Jr.

Carl was born in 1941 in Iowa City to Jack and Lucile (Mertz) Davis. He grew up in Red Oak. He had many good memories of going catfishing with his family and lots of stories about getting into mischief around town with his friends. He left high school because he wanted more of a challenge and joined the Marines the month he turned 17.

He served Active Duty for three years and was in the Reserves for three years. He achieved the rank of Corporal E4 and received two Good Conduct Medals as well as a Rifle Sharpshooter Medal. He got his GED while serving and worked at a paving company and as a land surveyor after his discharge.

He married Nancy Gintz on Oct. 1, 1966, and they made their home in Omaha, Neb. After he started working for the Nebraska Department of Roads, he took classes at night from UNO and earned a Bachelor of Engineering in 1979. He stayed with the Department of Roads for more than 40 years, eventually becoming a project chief, and worked with the Construction Engineering Department until he retired in February of 2008.

He enjoyed spending time putzing around in the garage, listening to Husker football on the radio while watching it on TV, organizing his tool room, reading the Sunday paper, and watching Westerns. He never missed an opportunity to joke and tease, was well-known for pranking his co-workers, and was always cracking himself up. He loved, loved, loved to tell stories. He was famous for making sure his kids knew that all he needed to have fun when he was little was "a rock, a stick, and a string." His advice-for-every-situation was "Be careful, there's a lot of crazies out there." He loved having his family around and continued making trips to visit them even after his health made travel difficult. There was no doubt that he adored his grandkids. He enjoyed holding the babies, walking the toddlers, and the trips to the Dollar Store were always popular with the older kids. His goodbye was always "Well, God bless, love ya lots" and so we say

Carl/Dad/Grandpa - God Bless and we love ya lots!

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store