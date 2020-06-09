Carol Deane Sharp, 93, Red Oak, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Society.

Carol Deane was born Feb. 15, 1927, in Watson, Mo., the son of Nuell and Leola (Hayes) Sharp. He served in the Army during WWII and later was united in marriage to Mary Frances Sipes on Aug. 2, 1950, in Council Bluffs. They lived all of their married life in Red Oak.

Carol Deane started working at Union Carbide Battery Plant in 1950 and retired after 30 years of service. He was also a longtime member of Grace Baptist Church. Carol Deane's hobbies included coon hunting, playing music, playing cards, collecting and making knives, making sling shots, whistles, and key chains along with many other conversation items.

Preceding him in death were his parents; wife, Mary Frances on May 4, 2019; brothers, Irvin, Maurice, and Arnold; and sister, Clara Belle Lynn.

Survivors include his sisters, Janie Harding of Red Oak, and Velma Wilson of Grants Pass, Ore.; sisters-in-law, Jean Sharp of Grundy Center, and Bonnie Sharp of University Place, Wash.; many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

Graveside funeral services were held Saturday, June 6, 2020, at the Evergreen Cemetery with Military Honors.

Memorials are suggested to Grace Baptist Church.

Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store