Carolyn Irene (Donahue) Travis (1944 - 2019)
Service Information
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Loess Hills Funeral Home
Glenwood, IA
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
Thurman United Methodist Church
Obituary
Carolyn Irene (Donahue) Travis, 75, Thurman, passed away Sept. 21, 2019, at the Josie Harper Hospice House in Omaha.
Carolyn was born Jan. 20, 1944, in Maryville, Mo., the daughter of Charles and Ruby (Pittsenbarger) Donahue.
Carolyn is survived by her husband, Rex Travis of Thurman; children, Sharon Johnson of Elkhorn, Neb., Brenda Draper of Glenwood, and Duane Travis of Red Oak.
Funeral service was held Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at the Thurman United Methodist Church with burial in the Thurman Cemetery. Loess Hills Funeral Home of Glenwood is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Red Oak Express on Oct. 1, 2019
