Carolyn Shipe, 88, Wellington, Colo., formerly of Red Oak, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at her daughter's home.
Carolyn Shipe, the daughter of Elmer and Caroline (Curtis) Windsor, was born Feb. 9, 1931, at Columbia, Mo.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles; and infant son.
Carolyn is survived by her two children, Deb Hoover of Wellington, Colo.; and Steve (Sue) Shipe of Bennington, Neb.; and three grandchildren.
May God bless her memory and give strength to those who mourn. A private family burial will be held at a later date in Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at sldfuneralhome.com.
Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Red Oak Express on Mar. 19, 2019