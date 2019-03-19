Obituary



Carolyn Shipe, the daughter of Elmer and Caroline (Curtis) Windsor, was born Feb. 9, 1931, at Columbia, Mo.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles; and infant son.

Carolyn is survived by her two children, Deb Hoover of Wellington, Colo.; and Steve (Sue) Shipe of Bennington, Neb.; and three grandchildren.

May God bless her memory and give strength to those who mourn. A private family burial will be held at a later date in Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak.

Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

509 6TH STREET

Red Oak , IA 51566

712-623-2796

