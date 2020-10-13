Chad Michael Harold, 41, Red Oak, Iowa, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at his home.

Chad was born Oct. 23, 1978, in Red Oak, the son of Keith and Paula (Mirts) Harold. He graduated from Red Oak Community High School in 1997. Over the years he worked at Eatons, drove a concrete truck for Cohron, and most recently was farming. He was also a day trader. Chad loved the outdoors, spending time at the pond, spending time with his family, grilling and smoking meat, and was an avid fisherman and hunter. He also enjoyed shooting his guns. Chad always lived BIG.

Preceding him in death were his grandparents, Ruel and Kathleen Harold and great-aunt, Jeanette Mirts.

Survivors include his children, Cash Harold of Red Oak; Camryn Chambers of Essex; Justin Jones and Ying of West New York, N.J.; Jordan Jones of Essex; Jacob Jones and wife Payton of Ankeny; and Jessie Jones of Essex; girlfriend, Jacque Jones of Essex; parents, Keith and Paula Harold of Essex; brothers, Scot Harold and wife Carolyn of West Branch, and Brent Harold of Council Bluffs; grandparents, Gene and Bev Mirts of Red Oak; niece and nephew, Emily and Kyle Harold of West Branch; uncles and aunts, Kevin Mirts of Red Oak; Judy and Dick Smith of Red Oak; Barbara and Gunter Stormer of Venita, Ore.; and Rex Harold of Vancouver, Wash.; and many other relatives and friends.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at the Evergreen Cemetery in Red Oak. There will be an open visitation time from noon until 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel. Memorials may be directed to the family.

Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Social distancing and masks are required.



