1/1
Chad Michael Harold
1978 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Chad's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Chad Michael Harold, 41, Red Oak, Iowa, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at his home.
Chad was born Oct. 23, 1978, in Red Oak, the son of Keith and Paula (Mirts) Harold. He graduated from Red Oak Community High School in 1997. Over the years he worked at Eatons, drove a concrete truck for Cohron, and most recently was farming. He was also a day trader. Chad loved the outdoors, spending time at the pond, spending time with his family, grilling and smoking meat, and was an avid fisherman and hunter. He also enjoyed shooting his guns. Chad always lived BIG.
Preceding him in death were his grandparents, Ruel and Kathleen Harold and great-aunt, Jeanette Mirts.
Survivors include his children, Cash Harold of Red Oak; Camryn Chambers of Essex; Justin Jones and Ying of West New York, N.J.; Jordan Jones of Essex; Jacob Jones and wife Payton of Ankeny; and Jessie Jones of Essex; girlfriend, Jacque Jones of Essex; parents, Keith and Paula Harold of Essex; brothers, Scot Harold and wife Carolyn of West Branch, and Brent Harold of Council Bluffs; grandparents, Gene and Bev Mirts of Red Oak; niece and nephew, Emily and Kyle Harold of West Branch; uncles and aunts, Kevin Mirts of Red Oak; Judy and Dick Smith of Red Oak; Barbara and Gunter Stormer of Venita, Ore.; and Rex Harold of Vancouver, Wash.; and many other relatives and friends.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at the Evergreen Cemetery in Red Oak. There will be an open visitation time from noon until 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel. Memorials may be directed to the family.
Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Social distancing and masks are required.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Red Oak Express from Oct. 13 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nelson-Boylan-Lerette Funeral Chapel
410 N 6th St
Red Oak, IA 51566
712-623-2525
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved