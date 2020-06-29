Charles Emery Richards, 73, Red Oak, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020, at the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital.

Charles was born Dec. 11, 1946, in Arlington, Va., the son of Jonathan Barlow Richards and Elizabeth "Betsy" Miller Richards. He graduated from Red Oak High School, University of Nebraska at Omaha, and Drake University Law School. He practiced law for many years in Red Oak.

Charles was united in marriage to DyAnn Needham Webster on Dec. 26, 1993, in Council Bluffs. He was a longtime member of the Iowa State Bar Association and the Montgomery County Bar Association. He was a history buff and enjoyed collecting war memorabilia. He also loved and collected vintage automobiles and was a member of the Auburn, Cord, Duesenberg Club.

Preceding him in death were his parents; sister, Victoria Richards Bastron; wife, DyAnn Richards; and daughter, Debra Wheeler.

Survivors include his son, Daniel Webster and wife Malinda of Charleston, S.C.; son-in-law, Shawn Wheeler of Ft. Scott, Kan.; brother, Jonathan Barlow Richards II and wife Leslie of St. Louis, Mo.; sister, Kathleen Richards of Brainerd, Minn.; many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

A private family interment service was held Saturday, June 27, 2020, at the Evergreen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Red Oak Depot.

Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.



